Records at the double for Master Dave

NEWBURY master swimmer Dave Milburn was again on sparkling form at the Swim England Masters National Short Course Championships staged at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The Newbury masters coach maintained the winning form that saw him win gold medals at the World Masters Championships in Budapest in August, taking gold medals in all of the breaststroke events for his age group and breaking his own British records over 100 and 200 metres.

His 200m time of 2 minutes 39.23 seconds took just over a second off the record he set earlier in a year that has seen him take more than six seconds off the previous British best for the short-course distance.

His winning 100m time of 1:12.56 was again well inside the British record he set earlier this year.

Milburn also finished fourth in the 200m freestyle, and he had a number of Newbury club-mates in action at the event. Fernando Vicaria took a hard-fought bronze in the 50m butterfly and finished just outside the medals in his other events.

Emma Harris just missed out on medals in the 50, 100 and 200m freestyle and Kelli Jannaway was also just off the podium in a number of her events covering butterfly, freestyle and individual medley, but achieved personal best times. Samantha Dredge and Emily Herbert also swam a number of personal best times in their respective events.



