Sixty set out on the Trophy trail

SIXTY horses are in line to take part in the inaugural Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury next month as part of the Winter Carnival.

Ladbrokes have assumed sponsorship of the former Hennessy Gold Cup and the £250,000 feature race see early favourites American and Total Recall among the entries.

American won all three of his starts last year, all over three miles, and Dorset trainer Harry Fry’s horse has been raced carefully: “The Ladbrokes Trophy is very much his target,” he said, “he looks to have the right sort of profile for the race.

“The left-handed, galloping track at Newbury should suit him well and hopefully he gets the soft ground that he enjoys.”

Willie Mullins’Total Recall is one of 17 Irish-trained entries, and made a perfect first start for the Irish jump champion trainer when winning the Ladbrokes Munster National at Limerick last month.

Mark Bradstock’s 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree is bidding to follow the Letcombe Bassett trainer’s previous Hennessy win with half-brother Carruthers in 2011. Mark Bradstock, and he will return to action in Saturday’s Charlie Chase Hall at Wetherby, while another previous winner – Alan King’s Smad Place – is also entered.

Nicky Henderson’s Seven Barrows has four horses in line as he bids to adds to his three Hennessy wins – Whisper, Vyta Du Roc, Beware The Bear and O Seven.

The weights for the Trophy will be unveiled on Tuesday.

