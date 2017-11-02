Injured Blues star recovering from operation

NEWBURY BLUES will go to Cleve on Saturday without flanker Finn Walsh, who sustained a ruptured bowel during last week's derby win over Maidenhead at Monks Lane.

The flanker has been in intensive care at hospital in Swindon this week following a Monday operation to repair the damage, sustained in innocuous circumstances during the match.

“It was all a bit of a shock,” said Blues head coach Lee Goodall. “After the game he got progressively worse and to the point where he had to be laid down.

“We scooped him out on a stretcher and took him to hospital in Swindon.

”The good thing is that the operation was a success and he should make a full recovery and be able to resume his rugby career.”

Walsh will be out for the foreseeable figure, joining groin injury victim Rory Jones on the long-term injury list.

They will miss the trip to Bristol's outskirts to take on fourth-placed Cleve in the South West Premier League who remain unbeaten at home and last weekend snatched a narrow win at Camborne.

Blues add Jon Bastable and Duncan Craigen to their squad with Kyle Doel also unavailable.