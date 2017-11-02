Injured Blues star recovering from operation

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury
NEWBURY BLUES will go to Cleve on Saturday without flanker Finn Walsh, who sustained a ruptured bowel during last week's derby win over Maidenhead at Monks Lane.
The flanker has been in intensive care at hospital in Swindon this week following a Monday operation to repair the damage, sustained in innocuous circumstances during the match.
“It was all a bit of a shock,” said Blues head coach Lee Goodall. “After the game he got progressively worse and to the point where he had to be laid down.
“We scooped him out on a stretcher and took him to hospital in Swindon.
”The good thing is that the operation was a success and he should make a full recovery and be able to resume his rugby career.”
Walsh will be out for the foreseeable figure, joining groin injury victim Rory Jones on the long-term injury list.
They will miss the trip to Bristol's outskirts to take on fourth-placed Cleve in the South West Premier League who remain unbeaten at home and last weekend snatched a narrow win at Camborne.
Blues add Jon Bastable and Duncan Craigen to their squad with Kyle Doel also unavailable.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
anorak
02/11/2017 - 13:01
Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Finn Walsh - all of the team had a mighty fine game against Maidenhead.
Reply