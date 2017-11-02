go

Injured Blues star recovering from operation

Freak injury rules out flanker Finn

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Injured Blues star recovering from operation

NEWBURY BLUES will go to Cleve on Saturday without flanker Finn Walsh, who sustained a ruptured bowel during last week's derby win over Maidenhead at Monks Lane.

The flanker has been in intensive care at hospital in Swindon this week following a Monday operation to repair the damage, sustained in innocuous circumstances during the match.

“It was all a bit of a shock,” said Blues head coach Lee Goodall. “After the game he got progressively worse and to the point where he had to be laid down.
“We scooped him out on a stretcher and took him to hospital in Swindon.

”The good  thing is that the operation was a success and he should make a full recovery and be able to resume his rugby career.”
Walsh will be out for the foreseeable figure, joining groin injury victim Rory Jones on the long-term injury list.

They will miss the trip to Bristol's outskirts to take on fourth-placed Cleve in the South West Premier League who remain unbeaten at home and last weekend snatched a narrow win at Camborne.

Blues add Jon Bastable and Duncan Craigen to their squad with Kyle Doel also unavailable.      

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • anorak

    02/11/2017 - 13:01

    Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Finn Walsh - all of the team had a mighty fine game against Maidenhead.

    Reply

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Sport

Injured Blues star recovering from operation
Sport

Injured Blues star recovering from operation

Freak injury rules out flanker Finn

1comment

 
Sixty set out on the Trophy trail
Sport

Sixty set out on the Trophy trail

Early entries for Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury

 
Sport

Records at the double for Master Dave

 
Sport

Havant and Ascot for Town teams

 
Sport

Chris spins himself county's top award

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33