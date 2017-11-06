go

Town make the running at Ascot

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Ascot United 1 Thatcham Town 2

SHANE Cooper-Clark’s bagged another brace as Thatcham climbed back in to third placed in the Uhlsport Hellenic League Premier Division table.

They had to work hard to overcome lowly Ascot, despite creating early chances and taking the lead after 15 minutes when Cooper-Clark did what he does best by working himself space in the box to beat goalkeeper Lee Allen.

But Ascot rallied to pull level 10 minutes before the break when Samir Ragrarui’s cross fell between goalkeeper Chris Rackley and his defenders for James Goodey to strike.

Thatcham created a number of chances after the break before Cooper-Clark snatched the decider when he volleyed home Tom Browne’s cross.

Thatcham return to home turf on Tuesday night when Oxford City Nomads visit Waterside Park for a 7.45pm kick off.

 

