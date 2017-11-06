Crusaders again falter at home

Hungerford Town 0 Havant and Waterlooville 1

HUNGERFORD slipped into the Vanarama National League South’s bottom six when Havant breached 'fortress Bulpit Lane' for the fifth time this season.

Crusaders’ lack of home goals has proven to be costly as they are now two months without a home success.

They had few clear-cut openings against a side with the best away record in the league, despite adding the creative skills of Brendan Rodgers’ son Anton to the mix this week.

Hungerford had to make an early change when defender James Rusby was injured in a challenge, reshuffling with Like Hopper coming on up front and Louis Soares and Ian Herring taking a step back.

There were few first half chances, although Herring had to clear off the line from Jason Prior before the break and Havant upped the pressure after the re-start when Ward came to Hungerford’s rescue when he tipped away Wes Fogden shot and the a same player had an effort cleared off the line before the visitors scored the decider after 72 minutes.

Goalkeeper Ryan Young’s clearance took a double-cannon before landing directly at Prior’s feet with a gap ahead of him, and he headed into it before beating Ward and setting his colleagues the task of shutting down to seal in the points.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Thomas, Rusby (Hopper 12), Stonehouse; Clark, Herring, Rodgers, Whittingham (Wall 64); Soares, Bignall. Subs: Gwavava, Brown, Beauchamp.

Havant and Waterlooville: Young; Strugnell, Woodford, Harris, Williams (Widdrington 60; Fogden, Carter, Lewis (Rutherford 54), Tarbuck; Prior, Robinson. Subs: Tubbs, Hayter, Barker.