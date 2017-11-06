go

Tadley throw away first half lead

Alton hit back to halt Calleva's league charge

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Tadley throw away first half lead

Paul Coventry - assist and a red card

Alton Town 3 Tadley Calleva 2

TADLEY blew a two-goal interval lead to suffer their second defeat of the season in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One.

The result saw Tadley slip to fifth in the table after they had seemed to be on course to a comfortable win on Alton’s 3G surface.

They went ahead after 12 minutes when Paul Coventry’s cross was headed into his own net by Ben Williams and soon added a second when Shaun Dallimore headed a free kick back across goal for Dan Vickers to convert.

Tadley had the chances to stretch their lead before the break, but afterwards faced a revitalised Alton side who turned the game in the space of six minutes.

Sean Hayes pulled one back when a long throw bounced across the box, and Danny Knee crossed for Callum Burch to equaliser.

Hayes converted another Knee assist to complete a rapid turnaround, and a desperate Tadley saw Alex Charlick hit the woodwork and Coventry sent off before being left in head-shaking mode.

 

