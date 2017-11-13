A nice piece of eight for Town

Thatcham Town 8 Broadbridge Heath 2

THATCHAM will go into Monday’s Third Round FA Vase draw on the back of another goals spree after disposing of Southern Combination Heath, who were making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

They went ahead in the fifth minute, albeit in controversial circumstances when Devon Fender went down under a challenge before the ball was played through or Shane Cooper-Clark to tuck home.

But otherwise the victory was clear-cut as with Harry Grant adding a second although goalkeeper Chris Rackley had to make a number of smart stops as the visitors tried to get back into the tie.

They were scotched after the restart when Cooper-Clark went on to complete his hat-trick with Josh Helmore adding a brace and Michael Miller and Tom Browne further goals, Javron Campbell and Tom Franklin replying.