go

A nice piece of eight for Town

Kingfishers fly high into the hat in FA Vase

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

A nice piece of eight for Town

Thatcham Town 8 Broadbridge Heath 2

THATCHAM will go into Monday’s Third Round FA Vase draw on the back of another goals spree after disposing of Southern Combination Heath, who were making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

They went ahead in the fifth minute, albeit in controversial circumstances when Devon Fender went down under a challenge before the ball was played through or Shane Cooper-Clark to tuck home.

But otherwise the victory was clear-cut as with Harry Grant adding a second although goalkeeper Chris Rackley had to make a number of smart stops as the visitors tried to get back into the tie.

They were scotched after the restart when Cooper-Clark went on to complete his hat-trick with Josh Helmore adding a brace and Michael Miller and Tom  Browne further goals, Javron Campbell and Tom Franklin replying.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Thatcham pub sells at auction

Thatcham pub sells at auction

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Thatcham residents 'overcharged' by £60k for local services

thatcham town council logo

Sport

Kingfishers away Vase opponents
Sport

Kingfishers await Vase opponents

Home tie awaits Town following Tuesday night date

 
Oh no! Not them again!!
Sport

Oh no! Not them again!!

Billericay make a return trip to Bulpit Lane in FA Trophy

 
Sport

Tadley back on form with a nap-hand

 
Sport

A nice piece of eight for Town

 
Sport

Crusaders left on the spot at the finish

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33