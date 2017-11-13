Tadley back on form with a nap-hand

Ringwood Town 0 Tadley Calleva 5

TADLEY shook off their previous week’s setback by returning to third place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One table with this five-timer.

Mid-table Ringwood were carved open as Tadley were happy to keep a clean sheet after a spate of high-scoring matches.

Sam Hamilton struck twice with Brett Denham, Daryll Phillips and Scott Kinge adding to their tally.