Tadley back on form with a nap-hand

Five goal spree and clean sheet lift Calleva

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Tadley back on form with a nap-hand

One out of five for Daryll Phillips

Ringwood Town 0 Tadley Calleva 5

TADLEY shook off their previous week’s setback by returning to third place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One table with this five-timer.

 Mid-table Ringwood were carved open as Tadley were happy to keep a clean sheet after a spate of high-scoring matches.

Sam Hamilton struck twice with Brett Denham, Daryll Phillips and Scott Kinge adding to their tally.

 

