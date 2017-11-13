Oh no! Not them again!!

New Muslim community centre plan is rejected
Up again! Hungerford and Billericay
HUNGERFORD TOWN have been handed what could be a nightmare or a redemption draw in the First Round proper of this season’s Buildbase FA Trophy.
They have been pitched in again with millionaire owner’s Billericay Town in a repeat of the FA Cup clash between the clubs.
Again, Hungerford will have home advantage when the teams meet on Saturday, November 25. The FA Cup clash finished 1-1 before Hungerford crashed out 6-1 in the midweek replay in Essex.
