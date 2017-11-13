go

Kingfishers await Vase opponents

Home tie awaits Town following Tuesday night date

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

THATCHAM TOWN have been handed another home tie in the Third  round of the Buildbase FA Vase – although they must wait to see who they face in the December 2 tie.

They will entertain either Haywards Heath or Sevenoaks Town at Waterside Park. The former currently top the Southern Combination that has provided Kingfishers’ opponents in the previous two rounds, while Sevenoaks head the Southern Counties East League.

The two teams meet on Tuesday night at Haywards Heath to settle their second round fixture after Saturday’s scheduled meeting was postponed.

Sport

Kingfishers await Vase opponents

