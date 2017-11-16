World golds at the end of the cruise

INSTRUCTOR Kevin McAuslan-Crine led nine students from Newbury’s Su-Ha-Ri Karate School on a cruise to the Caribbean and the island of Curacao – with a tough landing as they were on their way to compete in the WIKF World Championships over three gruelling days.

The first day’s kata – form – contest saw Terry Brigdale contest the men’s category in which he scored well in both rounds to claim the silver medal behind the USA’s Tom Scott.

Kevin McAuslan-Crine followed him into action in the men’s over 35s category and went one better by claiming the team’s first gold medal.

That was followed by two more golden awards, Abigail Gray scoring in the girls 14-15s group, and Jacob Fairhead in the boys 12 and 13s category while Veronica Gray won the silver medal in the ladies’ plus-35 competition.

That starter led in to the following day’s fighting in which Anthony Parmar was eventually beaten in the boys’ 12 and 13 year olds’ 52kg category before going on to win the fight for the bronze medal. The same category had newcomer Harry Beveridge making a successful debut to win another bronze.

Thirteen-year old Lucas Spiers entered the 12 and13s group at 57 kilos and narrowly won his first three fights to reach the final, in which he stormed his way through to take the crown.

Sibi Kumara’s boys 52kg fights for 14 and 15 year olds saw him win through to the semi-finals before losing to England team-mate Luke Wales before winning the fight for third place, and Jim Feighery-Murphy scooped up another bronze in the men’s heavyweight division after a narrow 8-7 loss in the semi finals, although he delighted the crowd with a couple of spinning head kicks.

Terry Brigdale enjoyed more medal success, first taking bronze in the men’s 84kg class and then another in the men’s open weight category before coach Kevin McAuslan-Crine rounded off the contests with another gold after winning the men’s over 35 years class at 75kgs.

The championships ended with the three-man team fighting event in which Parmar, Fairhead and Spiers teamed up

replicate their European title win of two years previously to win the 12 and 13 year olds’ world team crown.

Brigdale and Murphy teamed up with London’s Joe Kellaway and Gavin Bailey for the men’s team contest, and the team that has claimed the European title for the past three years beat all-comers to get to the final against the USA.

Bailey was beaten, but Brigdale gave his best performance and destroyed his opponent 11-2, followed by a similar massacre by Kellaway to secure the world title.

England claimed took 16 golds overall, with 13 Silvers and eight bronze medals to lead the 14-nation tournament with one gold more than America.

“I think this is our best performance ever in a World Championships,” said Crine, “with every single competitor receiving a medal. Every one either won or lost to the winner. You can’t ask for more than that.”

The Su-Ha-Ri Karate School trains at Northcroft Leisure Centre on Saturday mornings and further information is via 07787 860124 or on www.su-ha-ri.co.uk.

Pictured left to right, back row: Sensei Jon Wicks, coach Chris Fairhead, Jim Feighery-Murphy, Terry Brigdale, Harry Beveridge, Kevin McAuslan-Crine, Veronica Gray. Front: Anthony Parmar, Abigail Gray, Jacob

Fairhead, Lucas Spiers, Sibi Kumara.