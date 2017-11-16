go

Liam joins the Kingfishers band

Striker in line for Thatcham cup debut

Liam joins the Kingfihers band

THATCHAM TOWN will have new striker Liam Ferdinand in their squad for the first time when they entertain Longlevens in the Hellenic League’s Challenge Cup at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Ferdinand made the switch from Bracknell Town before last weekend, but was cup-tied and could not feature in the FA Vase win over Broadbridge Heath, and Wednesday night’s scheduled Floodlit Cup game at Pewsey Vale was postponed.

Ferdinand netted 41 times for Binfield last season before switching to Bracknell, where his scoring rate dropped to four in 13 matches and the return to the club of TJ Bohane allowed Bracknell to agree to the Thatcham switch.

Thatcham are back in league action on Monday night when they travel to Scours Lane to take on lowly Highmoor Ibis.

