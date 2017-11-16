Tadley urged to cover the gaps

TADLEY CALLEVA go to bottom side Folland Sports on Saturday minus five key players but with manager Danny Dolan urging his side to ignore the absentees.

Top scorer Brett Denham, Shaun Dallimore, Alex Charlick, Tom Walsh and the suspended Paul Coventry are all

missing for the trip, but Dolan has Andrew Charsley backin the ranks from Camberley Town and he will return to the side.

“I’ve got a good squad now,” said Dolan, who also has Luke McLean back in action after a two year absence with a crucial ligament injury.

He also calls in young forward Luke McLean to give him a taste of first team experience.

“We’ll still have a good 14 to go there,” said Dolan, “and we just have to go there and make sure we get three points. I’ll be devastated if we don’t.”