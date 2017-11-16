go

Rangers return to face former manager

Cup tie takes Kintbury to Letcombe

KINTBURY RANGERS’ season has ground to a halt after a run of three successive postponements means they have been out of action since October 28.

And that day saw a 3-2 defeat at Shrewton to follow a similar setback at Cricklade that stalled Rangers Wiltshire League challenge.

They now return to action against Hellenic League Letcombe, the side managed by former Rangers boss Garry Cook, who made the summer switch and was replaced at Kintbury by Jim Greenwood and Nigel Thorne.

The teams face off in the Berks and Bucks Senior Trophy at Letcombe with a  2pm kick-off and with Letcombe riding high after a run of five straight league wins that has taken them into  second in the table in Division One West table.

They expect to have striker Adam Bruce, midfielder Iggy Ilott, defender Joel Mumby and new signing Danial Alvestad available for Rangers’ visit and have also added army forward Jacken Broadhead after he signed this week.

