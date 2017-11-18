Liam makes his debut mark

Thatcham Town 2 Longlevens 1

NEW signing Liam Ferdinand marked his debut by scoring the winner for Thatcham in Saturday’s Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup tie played out in front of a sparse crowd at Waterside Park.

They had to make a late change when midfielder Ashleigh James pulled up injured in the warm-up, but they went ahead early on when Ekow Elliott fired home from 25 yards.

The lead lasted only two minutes before Shaun O’Connor clipped the ball over Chris Rackley for the equaliser, but Ferdinand struck the decider on the hour mark when Ferdinand shot on the run from distance to take his side into the next round.