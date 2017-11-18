go

Liam makes his debut mark

New striker nets winner in Challenge Cup tie

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Liam makes his debut mark

Thatcham Town 2 Longlevens 1

NEW signing Liam Ferdinand marked his debut by scoring the winner for Thatcham in Saturday’s Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup tie played out in front of a sparse crowd at Waterside Park.

They had to make a late change when midfielder Ashleigh James pulled up injured in the warm-up, but they went ahead early on when Ekow Elliott fired home from 25 yards.

The lead lasted only two minutes before Shaun O’Connor clipped the ball over Chris Rackley for the equaliser, but Ferdinand struck the decider on the hour mark when Ferdinand shot on the run from distance to take his side into the next round.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Explosions heard in Newbury

Explosions heard in Newbury

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

New dessert bar opens in Newbury

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

Newbury explosions 'could have been catastrophic'

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

A34 shut southbound at Wash Common

Sport

Tadley take the points into second spot
Sport

Tadley take the points into second spot

Three-goal win at bottom of the table Sports

 
Liam makes his debut mark
Sport

Liam makes his debut mark

New striker nets winner in Challenge Cup tie

 
Sport

City make it six out of 10 for Crusaders

 
Sport

Rangers return to face former manager

 
Sport

Tadley urged to cover the gaps

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33