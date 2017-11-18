go

Tadley take the points into second spot

Three-goal win at bottom of the table Sports

Tadley take the points into second spot

Folland Sports 0 Tadley Calleva 3

TADLEY eased back into second place in the Sydenhams Wessex League table after an ultimately comfortable win at bottom of the table Follands.

With leaders Christchurch's game at Totton and Eling postponed, Tadley took advantage to lead 2-0 at the break before going  on to win with goals from Danny Vickers, Sam Hamilton and Archie Fawcett to leave them a point behind new leaders Andover New Street, but with two games in hand.

 

