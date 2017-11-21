Trainers work out for Carnival time

MARKET co-leader American was among the horses to be put through their paces at Newbury Racecourse on Tuesday morning in preparation for next week’s Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.

Somerset trainer Harry Fry’s was joined by Lambourn’s Nicky Henderson, Warren Greatrex and Mark Bradstock in taking the chance to put their charges over fences in front of a media and Racecourse members.

Bradstock’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree showed no ill effects of his previous fall at Wetherby as he jumped and cantered the course in advance of his December 2 date in the Ladbrokes Trophy, while Henderson took the chance to give his Fighting Fifth hurdle hope Buveur D’Air a blow-out.

“It was just what he needs,” said Henderson, who has three runners – Whisper, O O Seven and Vyta du Roc - entered for the Trophy with others on the card.

“We will have a strong team,” he said. “We will be ready to attack.”

Fry’s American is currently 7/1 co-favourite while top weight Coneygree will carry 11 stone 12 pounds as he bids to emulate half-brother Carruthers’ previous victory in the former Hennessy Gold Cup. Trainer Bradstock also has eight-year old Flintham – a full brother to Carruthers – running on Tuesday in advance of his Trophy entry.

Irish trainer Neil Mulholland had last year’s runner-up Carole’s Destrier in action, and Richard Hobson’s Shantou Flyer was also working out.

The gallop was this year opened to members for the first time, 250 of them turning up to see the horses schooled while also having a chance to view the newly opened Owners and Trainers area, the latest addition to the ongoing Racecourse development.