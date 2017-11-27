Dings ring the bell of defeat for Blues

Dings Crusaders 42 Newbury Blues 10

BLUES fell to their heaviest defeat of the season as Dings powered back to the top of the South West Premier League.

They had to wait to get there after the kick-off was delayed by more than half-an-hour, and after Blues had made a storming start that saw them take a 10-0 lead in only seven minutes.

An enterprising start against a side beaten in its two previous outings, made Dings look shaky and after Ryan Trevaskis had slotted over an early penalty, winger Toby Pearce was sent sprinting away to touch down with Trevakis adding the extra points.

Trevaskis tried his luck form distanced, but barely reached the 22, and Dings powerful backs began to make inroads after that, and although Blues defended well, their line was breached twice before the break as number eight Jake Halcombe and flanker Tom Knight foraged a brace of tries, both converted by former Bath and Bristol man Luke Arscott.

Blues defended stubbornly after the break, but were always on the back foot, and the pressure told with prop Ashley Challenger adding an early second half try with three more coming in the final 15 minutes from Challenger, Arscott and Matt Smith all scoring with the fly half converting the lot.

Ivybridge’s defeat leaves Blues still outside the bottom three as they face second-placed Newton Abbot at Monks Lane on Saturday.

Newbury Blues: Trevaskis; Pearce, Bartlett, Love, Futcher; D. Thorne, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Mascauley; Neal, Winfield; D. Stewart, Spanswick, Millar. Subs: Robinson-Slater, Bastable, Davies.