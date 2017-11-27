Tadley take first home blow

Tadley Calleva 1 Romsey Town 2

TADLEY’S unbeaten home record was shattered as Romsey hopped over them in the Wessex League Division while rivals Christchurch and Andover New Street scored wins to leave Tadley in fourth spot.

Scott Kinge had an early effort hacked off the line but it was Romsey who snatched the lead just before the break when Liam Mangan snapped up a loose ball to fire Romsey ahead.

Jordan Westbrook saved well from Brett Denham after the restart but Romsey dealt the home side a second blow when Daniel Fox beat Freddie Gee from just inside the box.

Substitute James Tennant stabbed the ball hone to raise hopes of saving the game, but Romsey held firm to put a spanner in Tadley’s promotion works.