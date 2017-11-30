Crusaders target Chelmsford home weakness

HUNGERFORD TOWN will be hoping to capitalise on Chelmsford’s suspect home record and hope that a midweek FA Trophy replay can sap their strength when they go to the fifth-placed side in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

City’s record at the Melbourne Community Stadium this season has seen them gather only 14 points from nine games, riches compared to Crusaders’ eight, but Hungerford’s road shows have yielded a respectable 11 and more would be welcome as they go into the game on the back of seven games without a win, five of those at home.

But the trips since that last success at Whitehawk have brought a point at St Albans and a last-gasp penalty reverse at Wealdstone, the side Chelmsford faced in Wednesday night' Trophy replay when former manager Bobby Wilkinson's side added to Chelmsford's home woes by recording a 2-1 victory.

Hungerford’s Trophy knock-out by Billericay came at further cost with Luke Hopper hobbling off towards the end and strike partner Alex Wall sent off in the second half.

Wall started a three-match ban this week, joining defender Diak John in being unavailable until the Christmas week fixtures, while co-manager Ian Herring serves the second of his two-match ban.

Hungerford will be hoping that Tom Meechan will plug the forward gap following his return from a three-month loan stint at his former club St Neots Town. Meechan has yet to score for Crusaders, in his seven-game loan spell last term or his handful of appearance this, but he found his form by netting six in 13 games at St Neots and contributed greatly to the club’s 2-1 win over Basingstoke last week.