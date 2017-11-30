go

Tadley return to league and cup quests

Stoneham trip followed by cup giant-killing quest

Tadley return to league and cup quests

Paul Coventry - returns from suspension for Tadley Calleva

TADLEY CALLEVA face another top of the table test on Saturday when they go to AFC Stoneham in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One.
Stoneham are a point behind Tadley’s fourth place  and have played two more games, while most of their successes have come on the road where they have gathered 21 points from a possible 24 while struggling for home form at Eastleigh’s HP Arena.
Tadley suffered their first home reverse of the campaign against Romsey Town last Saturday, but can do something to erase that memory on Tuesday night if they can pull off a cup upset when they face Blackfield and Langley in the Hampshire Senior Cup’s third round.
Blackfield are Andover’s only real current challengers for the Wessex League’s Premier Division crown, although they trail by 10 points They have also recently lost league’s most lethal marksman with Jamie White’s departure to Moneyfields shaving netted 19 times in 22 games this term.
The tie kicks off at Barlows Park at 7.45pm with the winners going into the quarter finals.

