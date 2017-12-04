Kingfishers reach the last 32

Thatcham Town 3 Sevenoaks Town 1

THATCHAM go in to the hat for Monday’s last 32 draw in the FA Vase after producing an efficient display to see off Southern Counties East league leaders Sevenoaks.

Thatcham have not seen this stage in 20 years, but they go in with as much a chance as anybody of going the distance after two Shane-Cooper Clark goals took his tally above 30 for the season so far.

He went close inside five minutes although Sevenoaks mixed the best chance to go ahead when Frankie Sawyer put the ball over the top from only five yards out.

But Thatcham got the settling goal 10 minutes before the break when Michael Miller’s cross landed perfectly for Cooper-Clark to power home, and he quickly made it two when Ekow Elliottt’s shot was handled in the box and the striker scored from the spot.

Sevenoaks pulled one back after the break when Harrison Carnegie scored after 60 minutes, but Thatcham restored their two goal cushion five minutes later when Elliott tapped home to leave them awaiting Monday’s draw.

Thatcham Town: Rackley; Miller, Jarra, Moran, Browne; Johnson, Melledew, Bayley, Grant; Cooper-Clark, Elliott. Subs: Helmore, Angell, Greenwood, Cook, White.