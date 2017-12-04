Meechan snatches vital point for Crusaders

Chelmsford City 1 Hungerford Town 1

TOM Meechan’s first Hungerford goal gave Crusaders a massive lift as they snatched a point off promotion-hopefuls City.

Meechan’s 87th minute equaliser was Hungerford’s first goal since mid-October and his own fist for the club in two spells, punctuated by a loan stint at his previous employers St Neots Town.

It was a valuable effort against a side with a suspect home temperament, especially after Crusaders had to travel with for academy players in their squad and new defender Matt Williams making his debut following his midweek switch from Evesham United.

Chelmsford piled forward in the first half and went ahead after only six minutes when Daniel Green’s cross was headed against the bar by Chris Dickson and Michael Spillane netted the rebound.

Intense pressure saw Hungerford under the cosh before they broke out and Meechan nearly scrambled an effort over the line although Hungerford were grateful to reach the break with that single goal separating the teams.

And the confidence of the respective teams fell and grew in proportion after the restart when Louis Soares went close while City were never again so dominant.

And the arrival of Nicholas Bignall gave Hungerford a boost as his pace down the left caused problems, and it was he who broke to cross towards the six yard box where Meechan craftily flicked the ball home to give his side its first number in the F column for some time.