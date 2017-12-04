go

Tadley back on track

Early goals seal return to second place

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Tadley throw away first half lead

Paul Coventry - early goal

AFC Stoneham 0 Tadley Calleva 2

TADLEY CALLEVA soared  back into second place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after Saturday’s win at one of the clubs jostling for promotion places.

They sprinted out of the blocks and were two goals up in only 11 minutes. Paul Coventry marked his return following a three-match ban by putting them in front after only two minutes, and Brett Denham added the second.

Thereafter, Tadley put in a shift to keep the points in the bag.

Tadley now  take a cup break as they entertain Premier Division second-placed Blackfield and Langley on the Hampshire Senior Cup at Barlows Park on Tuesday night, three days after the visitors reached the last 32 in the FA Vase with Saturday’s 1-0 win at former winners Sholing.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Tributes to Tracey, 46, found dead in canal

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

Inquest into death of Tracey Maslin opened

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

Sport

Abbots sent sprawling by fired-up Blues
Sport

Abbots sent sprawling by fired-up Blues

Title-chasers downed as Blues find their form

 
Tadly back on track
Sport

Tadley back on track

Early goals seal return to second place

 
Sport

Meechan snatches vital point for Crusaders

 
Sport

Kingfishers reach the last 32

 
Sport

Newcastle to Newbury successes for Nicky

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33