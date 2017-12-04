Tadley back on track

AFC Stoneham 0 Tadley Calleva 2

TADLEY CALLEVA soared back into second place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after Saturday’s win at one of the clubs jostling for promotion places.

They sprinted out of the blocks and were two goals up in only 11 minutes. Paul Coventry marked his return following a three-match ban by putting them in front after only two minutes, and Brett Denham added the second.

Thereafter, Tadley put in a shift to keep the points in the bag.

Tadley now take a cup break as they entertain Premier Division second-placed Blackfield and Langley on the Hampshire Senior Cup at Barlows Park on Tuesday night, three days after the visitors reached the last 32 in the FA Vase with Saturday’s 1-0 win at former winners Sholing.