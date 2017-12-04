Luke's a hit on the box

NEWBURY Weekly News racing correspondent Luke Harvey has been named as racing’s Broadcaster of the Year at the 51st annual Horserace Writers and Photographers Association Derby Awards lunch, held in London on Monday.

The former jockey has been the NWN’s racing expert for two decades and received the Peter O'Sullevan Trophy for Broadcaster of the Year, founded in 2004, for his work for ITV Racing and At The Races.

He polled the highest number of votes among the nominees, who included ITV Racing colleagues Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell plus Racing UK's Lydia Hislop.

And one of Harvey’s predecessors in the role, the Daily Telegraph’s Marcus Armytage, won the John Oaksey Trophy for the Racing Reporter of the Year, ahead of The Guardian's Chris Cook and the Racing Post’s Bill Barber and David Carr.

More than 560 people attended the lunch at The Lancaster, in an event supported by the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club, with awards also going to trainers, riders and owners.

The award winners are:

International Trainer of the Year - Charlie Appleby; Picture of the Year - Megan Ridgwell; Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club Arabian Award - The Royal Cavalry of Oman; Owner of the Year - Khalid Abdullah; Jump Jockey of the Year - Richard Johnson.

John Oaksey Trophy for Racing Reporter of the Year - Marcus Armytage; Flat Trainer of the Year - Aidan O'Brien; Jump Trainer of the Year - Colin Tizzard; George Ennor Trophy for Outstanding Achievement - Seamus Buckley; Flat Jockey of the Year - Frankie Dettori; Photographer of the Year - Dan Abraham.

Peter O'Sullevan Trophy for Broadcaster of the Year - Luke Harvey; HWPA President's Award - David Elsworth; Clive Graham Trophy for Racing Writer of the Year - Chris McGrath.