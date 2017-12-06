Town hit five and take top team award

THATCHAM TOWN capped their Hellenic League Team of the Month award by hammering Flackwell Heath 5-1 on their own ground in Tuesday night’s Premier Division clash.

Town have kicked into December by reaching the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Vase, and recording Tuesday’s win that keeps them hot on the heels of league leaders Highworth Town.

They were two spot kicks to the good inside a dozen minutes, Shane Cooper-Clark blasting home both to take his tally for the season to 33, those coming after Ekow Elliott had opened the scoring to leave the home side in disarray.

Liam Ferdinand pounced for goal number four after the break, and although Chas Samuel pulled one back, new signing from Woodley Nat Robinson came on as a late substitute to to slot home the rebound.