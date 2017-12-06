Cup quest ends for Tadley Calleva

TADLEY CALLEVA bowed out of the Hampshire Senior Cup when losing 2-0 to Wessex League Premier Division high-flyers Blackfield and Langley at Barlows Park on Tuesday night.

Tadley had beaten higher-league Cowes Sports and Bashley in previous rounds, the latter wine earning them the result of the round award.

But with Saturday’s ley league clash at Andover New Street looming, Tadley manager Danny Dolan rested some of his key players and the visitors were able to win through with a goal early in each half.

They trailed after 10 minutes when Jordan Neale crossed for Conor Doe to score, while Tadley’s best equalising chance came just before the break when Jason Kingston crossed to Luke McLean, but he could not get enough power into his shot.

Blackfield’s second goal came seven minutes after the re-start when Sam Poole turned in Joe Butcher’s cross, and Tadley could not find enough power to stage a comeback.