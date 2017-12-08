Home thoughts as Crusaders take in leaders

HUNGERFORD TOWN will have to rediscover their old home form if they are to tame National League South leaders Dartford on Saturday and ease growing relegation worries.

Although Crusaders batted to a valuable point at Chelmsford on Saturday, they slipped fifth from bottom as a result and fell another place on Tuesday night when Oxford City beat Truro 3-1 in one of their games in hand to hop above Hungerford.

That Essex point ended Hungerford’s lean streak, but now the task is to improve home form that has seen them lose six times in 10 outings this term, and the last time Hungerford fans saw their team win at home was against Concord Rangers on September 2.

Hungerford will still be without defender Gareth Thomas while full back Diak John has stepped back to concentrate on his business.