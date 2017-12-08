Tadley wait on Thorne for Street date

TADLEY CALLEVA hope to have Connor Thorne available for their top of the table trip to Andover New Street in the Sydenhams Wessex League's Division One.

The club this week received notice of a two-match ban for being sent off while turning out for Hellenic League Highmoor-Ibis last week - at the same that Thorne was actually playing for Tadley Calleva in their league win at AFC Stoneham!

Tadley have protested the suspension and have provided proof that Thorne was playing for them at not the side struggling at the foot of the Hellenic League, and have even provided evidence of the player who was turning out in Thorne's name, a ntly Basingstoke Town academy player.

New Street and Tadley are currently one and two in the table with Tadley a point behind with a game in hand, and it comes at a key time for the Barlows Park club's promotion ambitions as they also face their other major rivals- Christchurch - at home next week.

Apart from Thorne, Tadley hope that Dan Vickers will be able to play if he is cleared of a fractured cheekbone issue, while Scott Kinge and Mario Nurse return and Brett Denham and Paul Coventry, given limited minutes in Tuesday night's gamed with Blackfield and Langley, should line up.

THATCHAM TOWN have two games on the horizon as they continue chasing Hellenic League leaders Highworth Town.

Saturday sees them travel to Windsor, who were hammered 5-0 by promotion rivals Bracknell Town in midweek, and on Tuesday night they face more knock-out action when fellow Hellenic Leaguers Woodley United visit Waterside Park in the quarter finals of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup.

NEWBURY gave no action on Saturday - and in fact will not step onto a pitch again until January 6 when they are due to entertain Mortimer in the Thames Valley Premier League.