Sam catches the eye of talent scouts

TEAM KENNET triathlete Sam Hart has been named in the England Talent A Squad which will shortly embark on a winter training camp in Portugal.

The 17-year old Hart joins ITU world junior silver medal winner Kate Waugh and ETU European Youth champion Daniel Slater as one of 12 members of the squad, which tall take part in the winter camp at Rio Major in Portugal this month and a summer camp next year.

The squad will also have access to Sports Science Sports Medicine education through national technical weekends and further training camps; and is intended to bring together the best young triathletes in England as a key stage in their journey along the British Triathlon Performance Pathway.

Athletes including Olivia Mathias, Sophie Alden, Ben Dijkstra and Alex Yee have benefited in recent years.