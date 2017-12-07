go

Sam catches the eye of talent scouts

Team Kennet triathlete is one of the chosen 12

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Sam catches the eye of talent scouts

Sam Hart - England talent squad choice

TEAM KENNET triathlete Sam Hart has been named in the England Talent A Squad which will shortly embark on a winter training camp in Portugal.

The 17-year old Hart joins ITU world junior silver medal winner Kate Waugh and ETU European Youth champion Daniel Slater as one of 12 members of the squad, which tall take part in the winter camp at Rio Major in Portugal this month and a summer camp next year.

The squad will also have access to Sports Science Sports Medicine education through national technical weekends and further training camps; and is intended to bring together the best young triathletes in England as a key stage in their journey along the British Triathlon Performance Pathway.

Athletes including Olivia Mathias, Sophie Alden, Ben Dijkstra and Alex Yee have benefited in recent years.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Police hunt two men involved in Newbury assault

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Sport

Sam catches the eye of talent scouts
Sport

Sam catches the eye of talent scouts

Team Kennet triathlete is one of the chosen 12

 
Blues youngsters miss Twickenham chance
Sport

Blues youngsters miss Twickenham chance

Land Rover Cup challenge at Henley

 
Sport

Cup quest ends for Tadley Calleva

 
Sport

Town hit five and take top team award

 
Sport

Luke's a hit on the box

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33