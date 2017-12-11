Town make it a top 10

Windsor 1 Thatcham Town 3

THATCHAM stretched their run to 10 games without defeat as they continue to give chase to flyaway Hellenic League leaders Highworth Town.

They eventually pulled away from mid-table Windsor after taking the lead through Liam Ferdinand and re-established it after veteran Barry Hayles had quickly put Windsor back on terms.

Shane Coooper-Clark capitalised on a bad back-pass to restore Town’s lead before the break, and they were handed another advantage when Windsor had Ashley Smith sent off after the restart.

They made sure of the points in the closing stages when Cooper-Clark set up strike partner Ferdinand to score.

Thatcham take a midweek break from league action to entertain Woodley United on Tuesday night in the quarter finals of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup in the first season back in the competition.