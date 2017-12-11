Crusaders gain lifting relief

Hungerford Town 1 Dartford 0

HUNGERFORD ended their long, lean home run in the best possible way by downing leaders Dartford for their first home league win since September 2.

They rallied to hold on to Louis Soares’ 23rd minute goal, netted from the penalty spot after Tom Meechan had been brought down.

The leaders’ own away from offered Crusaders some hope as they had rarely flourished away from Kent in recent weeks, although they had started well enough and had the better of things until Meechan set off on a run into the box that was ended by Alex Brown and Soares tucked the ball home from the spot.

Former Whitehawk marksman Danny Mills had the visitors’ best efforts, and they thought they had saved a point near the end when Alfie Pavey’s free kick came back off the bar or top scorer Elliott Bradbrook to net, but he was ruled offside from the initial strike and Hungerford’s rearguard action brought three invaluable points.

They now have two weeks in which to continue patching up the injured before returning to action at Weston-Super-Mare on December 23.