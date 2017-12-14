go

College rowers make indoor mark

Rossiter claims bronze at Velodrome

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

College rowers make indoor mark

Pangbourne's successful crew

PANGBOURNE College’s Edward Digby won a gold medal at the British Indoor Rowing Championships at the Olympic Velodrome in Lea Valley at the weekend.

He won the Sixth Form Boys event in 6:13.5 for the 2k a full second ahead of Adam Stephenson from Twickenham Rowing Club with Dom Sullivan from RSSNC a further 6.5 seconds adrift in third.

Digby had enough time to recover and join his teammates, Philip Garnier, Ian Blanch and John Pan for the final race of the event which was the junior boys’ eight minute relay. Competing under the team name “One stroke too many”, Pangbourne’s quartet led almost from the first stroke to beat Bedford Modern School Boat Club, which had won this event for the previous two years.

Also in action and topping the best season of his career so far was Donnington's World Cup winner Matt Rossiter, who claimed bronze in the open event behind two other GB rowing team members Adam Neill, who reclaimed his title from 2016 in a time of 5:48.2, and Tom Jeffrey  in 5:53.0.

Rossiter's time was just 0.3 behind to take the bronze with another GB rower Calum McBrierty in fourth place, another five seconds adrift.

All the pre-race publicity had surrounded former Olympic cycling champion Bradley Wiggins, who had publicly stated his intention to claim a spot at the Tokyo Olympics in the GB Rowing Team and said he was “not there to compete against the man from Tesco's but to take on the GB rowers”.  He finished 21st in 6:22.5.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Man charged in connection with murder of Thatcham woman

Man charged in connection with murder in Thatcham

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Sport

College rowers make indoor mark
Sport

College rowers make indoor mark

Rossiter claims bronze at Velodrome

 
Crusaders gain lifting relief
Sport

Crusaders gain lifting relief

Leaders brought crashing down as Hungerford regain winning form

 
Sport

Town make it a top 10

 
Sport

Blues shell-shocked by the seashore

 
Sport

Blues looking for the travelling Ex-factor

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33