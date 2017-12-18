What a card!!

Tuffley Rovers 0 Thatcham Town 7

THATCHAM were involved in an extraordinary numbers game as they closed the gap on Hellenic League leaders ighhworth to Highworth.

Keeping track of the goals was enough for a mathematician, but on top of that, referee Spencer McNaught managed to dish out 13 cards - including two for Thatcham skipper Tom Melledew.

At least the goals were merited as Thatcham, with latest new boys Alfie Grant and Jordan Brown in their ranks, took a three-goal interval lead with Dan Rapley opening the scoring after 10 minutes.

Harry Grant netted the second goal, midway through the half and Harry Grant fired in the third before the break.

There was no further scoring until just before the hour mark, although the referee was making his interpretations count, but Liam Ferdinand netted a quick double and Ross Cook added two more, either side of Melledew’s second yellow card as Thatcham closed to within eight points of the leaders and with a game in hand.

Thatcham have Floodlit Cup action on Wednesday night when they make the trip to Pewsey Vale.