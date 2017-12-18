go

Long wait ends for Henderson favourite

My Tent or Yours scores at Cheltenham

Long wait ends for Henderson favourite

My Tent Or Yours, The New One and Melon battle it out in the Unibet International Hurdle PICTURE: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

MY Tent Or Yours rolled back the years to see off The New One in Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham's cl;osing date in the jumps season.

Nicky Henderson's 10-year old charge won the £130,000 race under jockey Barry Geraghty for owner J P McManus, the horse recording a first win at Cheltenham after finishing runner-up three times in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle at 2014, 2016 and 2017 festivals.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' The New One was attempting to win the race for a record fourth time and led the field until My Tent Or Yours took charge after the last hurdle, going on to win by a length and a quarter.

The win completed a double on the day for owner, rider and trainer after Apple's Shakira won the opening JCB Triumph Trial Hurdle.

"I have thought the world of My Tent Or Yours ever since he got his name and he was a bumper horse," said Henderosn.

"You don't see horses that can come back and do battles like that at his age. That was a true race and he deserved that after three seconds in the Champion Hurdle."

