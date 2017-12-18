go

Tadley take a point to go second

Christchurch hold on to take the leadership

TADLEY CALLEVA and Christchurch fought out a goal-less stalemate in their battle at the top- of Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

Tadley posed far the greater attacking threat, but were kept at bay by a resilient Christchurch side, with goalkeeper Jordan Tewkesbury outstanding as Tadley were forced to settle for a point.

The result enabled Tadley to slip into second place behind Saturday's visitors, in the wake of Andover New Street's defeat at Alton. They trail Christchurch by a point, having played one extra game, and they also see midweek action on Wednesday night when they make the short hop to Whitchurch United for a 7.45 pm kick-off.

