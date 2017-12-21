Tadley go top after derby win

go

Whitchurch Utd 1 Tadley Calleva 5

TADLEY will go into the Christmas break sitting on top of the Sydenhams Wessex League Division One table after Wednesday night's derby mauling of their neighbours.

They had the points in the bag by half-time, when they were already 5-0 up with two goals from Paul Coventry and others from Brett Denham, James Tennant and Scott Kinge, but eased off after the break when Taurean Masters netted a consolation for the home side.

"I was a bit disappointed that we didn't go on and score 10," said manager Danny Dolan, " we took our foot off the gas in the second half.

"But I'm delighted that we will be top of the league at Christmas."

  

