Town light up with six goals

Pewsey Vale 0 Thatcham Town 6

ROSS COOK produced another goal scoring display from the bench to ease Thatcham into the next round of the Hellenic League's Perpetua Press Floodlit Cup.

He scored two late goals to seal his side's six-hit success after Shane Cooper-Clark had opened the scoring early on and Nat Robinson added a second goal before the break.

Ekow Elliott and Harrison Bayley netted midway through the second period before Cook wrapped it up to give Thatcham a home tie in the be next round against either Woodley United or Windsor.