Barrington at the double

LUKE Barrington struck twice as Newbury & Thatcham edged out South Berkshire 2-1.

The victory keeps Newbury in the hunt for the Middx, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Regional 2 title – but they were made to work for the points.



Newbury were determined to avenge a 2-1 home defeat earlier in the season, and they took the lead when Rhodri Lewis set up Barrington in the circle to fire home.

South Berks hit back strongly and levelled to make it 1-1 at the break.

Newbury stepped up the pace in the second half and regained the lead from a short corner.

Lewis’s shot bounced off the keeper and although Jamie Bairstow’s shot was blocked, Barrington was on hand to force the ball home.

South Berks fought back, but Peter Asher was in imperious form for the visitors, and Newbury nearly added a third when Kevin Randall was denied by a last-gasp tackle.

Newbury 2nd remain third in MBBO Division 1 after romping to an 8-0 win over Ashford 2nd.

Top scorer Nick Barrett and Matt Burnett both helped themselves to hat-tricks, while Mike Salmon added the other two.

Mark Inskip and Alex Jordan both struck twice to help keep Newbury 3rd on course for the Division 4 title.

The West Berks side travelled to West Hampstead 5th and the 4-0 win keeps them in second spot, five points behind Amersham & Chalfont 2nd.

Sebastian Davis hit a hat-trick as Newbury 4th outgunned their 5th team in the ‘Battle of Newbury’ in Division 7.

Skipper James Mitchell fired the 4ths ahead, then Seb Davies scored from a tight angle and man-of-the-match Chris Blythe made it 3-0 before the 5ths reduced the deficit through Richard Pool – the first goal the 4ths had conceded since October.

But the 4ths regrouped at half-time, and Davies and Neil McCullen struck to make it 5-1.

Davies completed his hat-trick, but the 5ths kept pressing and were rewarded with a second goal late on from the impressive Joe Ruggerio.

Newbury 6th kept up the heat on Division 9 leaders Harrow 2nd with a 2-1 victory over Milton Keynes 6th.

Conor Chippendale fired Newbury ahead, and although Milton Keynes levelled, Joshua Davies grabbed the winner in a hard-fought game.