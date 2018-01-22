High-flying Jets have that little bit Xtra

JETS Xtra kept their outside Steiner Premier Division title hopes alive with a 43-37 victory over Robinsons Foods.

Jets had scored a six-goal victory over the same opponents earlier in the season, and again had the edge in an entertaining clash.

Xtra stormed into a six-goal lead as the defensive pairing of Leah MacMahon (GD) and Jane Rees (GK) created turnover after turnover.

Jets led 13-6 at the first break, then Morag Bell (GS) and Nikki Smith saw them extend their advantage to 24-15 at half-time.

Robinsons hit back in the third quarter to make it 33-27 and although Caroline Robinson continued to score, Jets held out to clinch a hard-fought victory.

Wila Lighting 60 Hungerford Extras 29

Goal Shooter Laura Byrne produced a player-of-the-match performance to keep Wila on course for the title.

Wila started the game at full throttle with excellent feeding from Leanne Smith (WA) and Lisa Bird (C) helping to give them a 17-5 first-quarter lead.

Extras’ star player, Abi Scarlett (C), worked tirelessly all over the court to try to close the gap, but Wila still led 28-13 at half-time.

Wila stretched their advantage to 44-23 at the end of the third quarter and Byrne showed no mercy as Wila completed an emphatic win.

Brights 34 Newbury 4x4 Centre 54

Newbury 4x4 took a first-quarter lead that they never relinquished.

Kelly Thorne (GA) and Kerry Walker (GS) both found their rhythm to lead 11-8, and they stretched that to 24-14 at half-time.

Star player Lotty Woodley made some excellent interceptions for Newbury, while Brights’ best player Hannah Canning, linked well with Becky Goddard (C).

Brights slipped further behind in the third quarter and 4x4’s best scoring quarter of the match saw them pull away to win by 20 goals.

Montagne Sports 61 Rebound Electronics 27

Montagne packed too much punch for struggling Rebound in Division 1.

Beulah Letchford (GS) and Mary Allan (GA) fired them into an 18-3 first-quarter lead, and although Rebound hit back, Montagne were 31-10 up at half-time.

Montagne’s shooters increased the advantage to 26 goals going into the last quarter and the eased to a comfortable victory.

Letchford and Domi Heimsoth were named players of the match.

Witches 25 Hunters 44

Hunters moved to within a point of Division 2 leaders Newbury Juniors with an impressive win.

They led 12-6 after the first period, and increased the gap to 23-13 at half-time.

Witches drew the third quarter 7-7, but with best player Maddie Robinson showing tremendous accuracy Hunters won by 19 goals.

Witches best player was Lucy Moores.

Angry Birds 20 Hungerford 34

Angry Birds were left still searching for their first win of the season after going down by 14 goals in Division 2.

Hungerford‘ GS’s Alice Brand (GS) helped her side into a 10-2 first-quarter lead and Keyleigh Clements (WA) and Jasmin Carter (C) ensured there was no let-up.

Birds’ Annette Lobb (GD) was in fine form in the third quarter and some excellent scoring by Angry Birds’ Tara Jones (GS) and Rosie Happe (GA) enabled them to win the final period 10-8.

Best players were Birds’ Emma Bennett (WA) and Hungerford’s Alice Brand.