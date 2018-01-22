go

Cheltenham tribute to Many Clouds

Many Clouds, who enjoyed his finest hour when winning the 2015 Grand National, will be remembered at Cheltenham with the screening of the film Many Clouds – The People’s Horse on Festival Trials Day, Saturday, January 27.

The film was produced by Equine Productions and directed by Nathan Horrocks, who rode Many Clouds in his work at home.

The film remembers the courageous Trevor Hemmings-owned gelding, who sadly passed away following his head victory over Thistlecrack in the G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase on Festival Trials Day in 2017.

The performance of Many Clouds at Cheltenham saw the horse, who was ridden by Leighton Aspell throughout his career, subsequently announced as the leading staying chaser in the 2016/17 Anglo Irish Jump Classifications.

Horrocks, who picked up award for best director at the prestigious EQUUS Film Festival in New York, will feature in Q&A sessions alongside Oliver Sherwood, trainer of Many Clouds.

