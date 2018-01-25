McFadzen strikes gold in Canada

NEWBURY swimmer James McFadzen scooped three medals to steal the show on the final night of the Ontario Junior International 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

The Loughborough University swimmer was representing Great Britain and clinched individual and relay gold as well as another individual silver to finish the competition with five medals.

Harrison Coulter also reached the podium for the third time in three days, while Jakob Goodman was the other English individual medallist on the night.

McFadzen had already landed two bronze medals from the opening two days in Canada, touching third in both the 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke.

But the 18-year-old was a class apart in the 200m Individual Medley on the final day, winning both heats and final of the event in which he won European Junior bronze earlier this year.

McFadzen was fastest in the prelims with a time of 2:00.82 before breaking the two-minute barrier for the first time to land gold in a personal best time of 1:58.55.

Millfield’s Jakob Goodman was seventh in the same final on 2:05.07.

McFadzen returned to the pool for the final of the 200m Backstroke, again setting a PB as he clinched the silver medal in 1:57.14.