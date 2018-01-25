Crusaders looking for cash boost

HUNGERFORD Town are looking for more backers to help ensure their future at National League level.

Crusaders have enjoyed a meteoric rise from the Hellenic League to the Vanarama League South in a relatively short space of time.

But with former chairman Nigel Warrick taking a step back at the end of the season, Hungerford are on the lookout for more people or companies to step in and improve their financial clout.

Football at National League level is an expensive business, and Hungerford are up against many big-hitters in the non-league game.

Teams such as Dartford, Hampton & Richmond and Welling United have far more cash and bigger catchment areas.

And club secretary Mike Hall said: “We know we have been punching above our weight for some time now. But we are determined to at least stay at this level and we are certainly optimistic about where we can go.”

Warrick is taking a back seat now, owing to the expansion of his company NJW Ltd, and his financial backing will be missed.

Hall said: “It is never a healthy situation to depend on one person and Nigel is still considering sponsoring the club in different ways.

“We have a few irons in the fire and we will be looking to bring new people in.

“We need to start planning now for next season and we would be delighted to hear from any possible backers or people who could help us financially.”

There’s certainly no doubt that the Crusaders playing squad has the quality and ambition to more than hold their own at this level.

And Hall was quick to praise the impact that joint-managers Ian Herring and Jon Boardman have made.

They were thrown in at the deep end when former boss Bobby Wilkinson left to join National League South rivals Wealdstone earlier in the season.

But, after a difficult spell in November, Boardman and Herring have got the side back on track and they are looking up the table now, rather than over their shoulders at the relegation scrap.

Hall said: “Jon and Ian are both very level-headed. They were put into the firing line, but they took it on and have done very well.”

Hungerford are back in action at Bulpit Lane on Saturday (3pm) when they entertain struggling Bognor Regis Town.

n Anyone who feels they could help out Hungerford Town can find out more details from Mike Hall on 07714 953784.