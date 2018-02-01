Six-goal Sam puts Goring clear at the top

go

Newbury's Brad Pagliaroli hurdles a challenge in the win over Woodley United Royals

Sam Fuller helped himself to six goals as Goring United moved four points clear at the top of Thames Valley Premier League Division 3 with a 10-0 victory over Wargrave.
Fuller was in unstoppable form, and sub Ben Fuller also weighed in with two late goals to complete the rout.
Javier Marzo added the other two goals for Goring.
Danny Langford and Carl Jenner both blasted hat-tricks as Newbury crushed Woodley United Royals 9-2 in the Premier Division.
Royals were no match for the in-form West Berks side, who kept up their hopes of a top-three finish.
Jenner scored in the 32nd, 45th and 53rd minute before being taken off on the hour mark.
But Langford took over the goalscoring duties and bagged his hat-trick with goals on 56, 71 and 87 minutes.
Russell Benham weighed in with two goals and Bradley Pagliaroli completed the scoring.
Woodcote/Stoke Row opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Premier Division with an impressive 4-2 win at Cookham Dean.
But Reading YMCA are still odds-on for the title, making it 10 wins out of 10 with an 8-0 rout of Taplow United.
Jake Tucker, Michael Davies, Negus Williams-McCabe and sub James Worsfold were on target for Woodcote.
Woodcote/Stoke Row Res were left deep in relegation trouble in Division 2 after slipping to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Marlow United Res.

