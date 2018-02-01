No complacency at Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town joint manager Jon Boardman says there will be no danger of complacency when his side travels to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

The Crusaders go to a Borough side who are in miserable form, with five defeats and a draw from their last six games in the Vanarama National League South.

And Boardman insists his side will be fired up to continue their climb towards safety.

He said: “It is always dangerous playing teams when they are such a run as they are desperate for a win.

“They have a 4G pitch which will give them an advantage, but we will have to deal with it.

“I am not expecting an easy game and we will have to be really switched on and ready to come out of the traps.

“It is very tight in this division and some of the teams lower down do not deserve to be where they are.”

One of those sides is Bognor Regis Town, who belied their lowly position to earn a 1-1 draw at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

Hungerford went ahead through a Louis Soares’ penalty, but Bognor hit back to earn a point with a goal from Jimmy Muitt eight minutes into the second half.

Boardman said: “I thought we started very well and got ourselves in front, which we deserved.

“We had enough chances to kill them off, but didn’t take them and they got a good equaliser.

“Bognor played some really good football and I think they will pick up a lot of points towards the end of the season.”

Town’s only injury worry ahead of the Eastbourne game concerns Rhys Tyler, who has a slight foot injury.

And Boardman is convinced his squad has what it takes to secure a safe mid-table position this season.

He said: “We are happy with the squad that we have got.

“We had a bit of an injury crisis earlier in the season, but having players like Matt Partridge and Scott Rees back in the reckoning is like getting two or three new signings coming in.”