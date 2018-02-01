go

No complacency at Crusaders

Hungerford ready for Eastbourne challenge

Ralph Webb

Reporter:

Ralph Webb

No complacency at Crusaders

Hungerford's Luke Hopper in action against Bognor Regis on Saturday

HUNGERFORD Town joint manager Jon Boardman says there will be no danger of complacency when his side travels to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.
The Crusaders go to a Borough side who are in miserable form, with five defeats and a draw from their last six games in the Vanarama National League South.
And Boardman insists his side will be fired up to continue their climb towards safety.
He said: “It is always dangerous playing teams when they are such a run as they are desperate for a win.
“They have a 4G pitch which will give them an advantage, but we will have to deal with it.
“I am not expecting an easy game and we will have to be really switched on and ready to come out of the traps.
“It is very tight in this division and some of the teams lower down do not deserve to be where they are.”
One of those sides is Bognor Regis Town, who belied their lowly position to earn a 1-1 draw at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.
Hungerford went ahead through a Louis Soares’ penalty, but Bognor hit back to earn a point with a goal from Jimmy Muitt eight minutes into the second half.
Boardman said: “I thought we started very well and got ourselves in front, which we deserved.
“We had enough chances to kill them off, but didn’t take them and they got a good equaliser.
“Bognor played some really good football and I think they will pick up a lot of points towards the end of the season.”
Town’s only injury worry ahead of the Eastbourne game concerns Rhys Tyler, who has a slight foot injury.
And Boardman is convinced his squad has what it takes to secure a safe mid-table position this season.
He said: “We are happy with the squad that we have got.
“We had a bit of an injury crisis earlier in the season, but having players like Matt Partridge and Scott Rees back in the reckoning is like getting two or three new signings coming in.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

Newbury town councillors object to "garish" Diamond Tap rebranding

Newbury town councillors object to "garish" Diamond Tap rebranding

Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

Sport

Derby delight for Newbury Ladies
Sport

Derby delight for Newbury Ladies

Monks Lane side hammer Abbey to stay on course for title

 
Robinson: Help cheer us to FA Vase glory
Sport

Robinson: Help cheer us to FA Vase glory

Thatcham boss calls for big crowd against Bromsgrove

 
Sport

No complacency at Crusaders

 
Sport

Six-goal Sam puts Goring clear at the top

 
Sport

Young swimmers lead the way to record medal haul

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33