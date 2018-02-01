Robinson: Help cheer us to FA Vase glory

THATCHAM Town go into their biggest game for many years on the back on an 18-match winning run.

The Kingfishers host Bromsgrove Sporting in the fifth round of the FA Vase at Waterside Park on Saturday (3pm).

And they are expecting a bumper crowd as they bid to get into the last eight of the national competition.

Bromsgrove, currently second in the Midland League Premier Division, are likely to bring 600 supporters to Berkshire.

And Town manager Danny Robinson has called for local football fans to turn up and cheer his side on.

He said: “Their fan base is amazing and I hope that local people who enjoy football in this area come down because we need their support.”

Thatcham couldn’t be in better form as they bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Their hard-fought 3-1 victory at Fairford Town on Saturday made it 18 wins on the trot and took them back to the top of the Hellenic Premier Division.

But they won’t face many stiffer tests that Bromsgrove this season.

Robinson said: “We have done our homework on them and they are a fabulous side.

“I went to watch them in a midweek game and we’ve had them watched a couple of other times.

“They are very good going forward and have scored 91 goals this season – they have three centre forwards who are all playing probably two leagues below themselves.

“But, having said, that, we are full of confidence.

“We have a game plan and we have two training sessions this week to get things right.”

Thatcham have no injury concerns, although Liam Ferdinand and Dan Rapley are both cup-tied.

Thatcham are one of three Hellenic sides left in the last 16 of the Vase, alongside title rivals Bracknell Town and Windsor – testament to the strength of the competition.

Robinson said: “The Hellenic League can take a lot of pride from having three teams in the last 16.

“Hopefully there will be three teams in the last eight.”

The strength of the league was proved on Saturday as Town were pushed all the way by a Fairford side battling for their Premier Division lives.

Robinson said: “It was a very tough workout and, to be fair, Fairford were excellent.

“It was a reminder that if you are not on your game then any team at this level can beat you.”

n The gates will open at 1.30pm and Thatcham fans are advised to get there early to avoid parking issues.

The club will be providing extra toilets and food outlets for the game.



