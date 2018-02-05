go

Melksham next for Thatcham in FA Vase

Thatcham Town will face Melksham in the quarter-final of the FA Vase

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Melksham next for Thatcham in FA Vase

After securing an impressive 2-1 victory over Bromsgrove Sporting, Thatcham Town have been rewarded with a quarter-final tie away to Melksham Town.

Melksham ply their trade in the Western League Premier Division and are in good form as they currently sit third in the division.

Meanwhile fellow Hellenic League side Bracknell Town have been handed a home tie against Marske United.

The Robins had to rely on extra time as they beat Coleshill Town to reach the last eight of the competition.

Stockton Town and Windsor will go head-to-head for a place in the semi-final as both sides registered comfortable wins in the last 16.

However, 1874 Northwich will have to wait a little longer to determine their opposition as Wolves Sporting and Leighton Town get set for a cup replay.

Full FA Vase QF draw

Bracknell Town v Marske United

Melksham Town v Thatcham Town

Stockton Town v Windsor

Wolves Sporting / Leighton Town FC v 1874 Northwich

Ties to be played on Saturday 24th February

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police hunt masked robber following raid on Newbury hotel

Police hunt masked robber following raid on Newbury hotel

Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

Newbury man was three times drink-drive limit after "downing shots" to cure hangover

Newbury man was three times over drink-drive limit after "downing shots" to cure hangover

Thanks for the memories......

Thanks for the memories......

Sport

Derby delight for Newbury Ladies
Sport

Derby delight for Newbury Ladies

Monks Lane side hammer Abbey to stay on course for title

 
Robinson: Help cheer us to FA Vase glory
Sport

Robinson: Help cheer us to FA Vase glory

Thatcham boss calls for big crowd against Bromsgrove

 
Sport

No complacency at Crusaders

 
Sport

Six-goal Sam puts Goring clear at the top

 
Sport

Young swimmers lead the way to record medal haul

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33