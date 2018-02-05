Melksham next for Thatcham in FA Vase

After securing an impressive 2-1 victory over Bromsgrove Sporting, Thatcham Town have been rewarded with a quarter-final tie away to Melksham Town.

Melksham ply their trade in the Western League Premier Division and are in good form as they currently sit third in the division.

Meanwhile fellow Hellenic League side Bracknell Town have been handed a home tie against Marske United.

The Robins had to rely on extra time as they beat Coleshill Town to reach the last eight of the competition.

Stockton Town and Windsor will go head-to-head for a place in the semi-final as both sides registered comfortable wins in the last 16.

However, 1874 Northwich will have to wait a little longer to determine their opposition as Wolves Sporting and Leighton Town get set for a cup replay.

Full FA Vase QF draw

Bracknell Town v Marske United

Melksham Town v Thatcham Town

Stockton Town v Windsor

Wolves Sporting / Leighton Town FC v 1874 Northwich

Ties to be played on Saturday 24th February