Unbeaten Altior is raring to go again

Trainer Nicky Henderson has admitted the star horse could return at Newbury on Saturday

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

Nicky Henderson is confident that Altior will be making his eagerly anticipated return at this weekend’s ‘Super Saturday’ meeting at Newbury.

The spectacular horse, who is unbeaten in 11 races over jumps has been tipped to feature in the Betfair Exchange Chase to make his first run this season.

Altior has been out of action since last April, but Henderson is pleased with his progress and believes allowing him race would enhance his chances in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March.

He said: “The best thing for him to do is race because he’ll have four and a half weeks and the timing is good.

“What’s frightening is that he finds his work so good, he’s telling us that he’s in tremendous form and he’s working well.”

The well-known trainer was speaking at his Lambourn stables ahead of Saturday afternoon – on a day he will have five entries in the standout Betfair Hurdle.

