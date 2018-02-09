Goodall aiming to make use of weekend off before crucial fixtures

Newbury Blues head coach Lee Goodall is aiming to make use of having no game this weekend by preparing his squad for the trip to Maidenhead.

The Blues suffered a 21-10 home defeat to Camborne last weekend but have a rest period this week with Goodall pleased it’ll give his injured players chance to recover.

“With our current injury list it’ll be good to allow the players who are close to coming back that extra week off to be fully ready for Maidenhead.” He said.

Although they don’t play until February 17 the head-coach will be doing all he can to prepare himself for the difficult test at Braywick Park.

“We don’t fear going there,” he said. “But obviously we are aware of their dominance at home this year and how well they have performed there.”

Goodall is looking at the positives despite a tricky conclusion to the season and believes home advantage can play its part.

He said: “You look at teams that have to come to us and their away performances aren’t the best. Cleve are the next team we face at home, they’ve only won once away from home and they’re sat fifth in the table.”

As well as Cleve, the Blues have to welcome both Dings Crusaders and Bournemouth before the season ends who currently maintain first and second spots respectively.