Thatcham make it 20 in a row

THATCHAM Town are doing everything right at the moment as they recorded their 20th successive victory against Brimscombe & Thrupp on Saturday.

Three second-half goals from Lewis Brownhill, Liam Ferdinand and Shane Cooper-Clark gave the Kingfishers a 3-0 win at Waterside Park.

The win for Danny Robinson's men keeps them in second place in the Hellenic League Premier Division, three points behind Highworth Town, but with a game in hand.

As well as being impressive in the league, Thatcham also face the possibility of success in the FA Vase trophy. Robinson's side are in the quarter-final of the competition and face Melksham Town on February 24.

Before the trip to Melksham, they face Woodley United in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup on Tuesday night before hosting Windsor in the league on Saturday.

Hungerford and Tadley suffer postponements

Meanwhile, Hungerford Town had their National League South fixture against St Albans City called off by the referee, 10 minutes before kick-off.

Both sides were out on the pitch at Bulpit Lane warming up despite the referee not certain the game would go ahead.

Then, moments before the game was due to start, the referee and his officials deemed the pitch to be unplayable forcing to game to be played at a later date.

Tadley Calleva experienced the same outcome as their Wessex League Division One fixture away at United Services Portsmouth was also postponed due to the wet weather.